Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – August 2023

In August 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 20.2 billion, representing a 3.7% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 3.5% year on year to PLN 20.1 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 911.6 million, a 3.5% increase year on year. On the last trading day of August 2023, the WIG index closed at 68,431.46 points, representing a 36.4% increase year on year.

Total August 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 2.8% year on year to PLN 201.8 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 2.4% year on year and stood at PLN 200.0 million.

Total August 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 197,300.

Total August 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 971,300 contracts, representing an 8.2% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 19.4% year on year to 588,500 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 53.4% year on year to 279,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 25.8% year on year to 88,700 contracts.

In August 2023, structured products turnover value increased by 4.2% year on year to PLN 238.3 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 3.9% year on year to PLN 78.3 million.

At the end of August 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 105.0 billion, compared to PLN 95.2 billion at the end of August 2022. In August 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 44.5% year on year to PLN 316.7 million.

In August 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 40.5 billion, compared to PLN 13.5 billion in August 2022, representing a 199.9% increase year on year.

Total August 2023 electricity turnover volume was 12.6 TWh, representing a 7.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 126.9% year on year to 5.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.7% year on year to 6.9 TWh.

Total August 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 7.7 TWh, representing a 2.0% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 12.0% year on year to 0.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 0.9% year on year to 7.0 TWh.