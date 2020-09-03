Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – August 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 7.3% YoY to PLN 17.4 billion
In August 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 17.5 billion, representing a 6.9% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 7.3% year on year to PLN 17.4 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 827.8 million, a 7.3% increase year on year. On the last trading day of August 2020, the WIG index closed at 51,629.45 points, representing a 9.0% decrease year on year.
Total August 2020 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 1,174.9% year on year to PLN 1,757.9 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 1,238.7% year on year and stood at
PLN 1,729.3 million (i.e., PLN 1.7 billion).
Total August 2020 derivatives turnover volume was 490,000 contracts, representing a 23.9% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 26.3% year on year to 279,100 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 19.8% year on year to 108,900 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 17.1% year on year to 80,100 contracts. Options turnover volume decreased by 33.9% year on year to 21,900 contracts.
In August 2020, structured products turnover value increased by 56.3% year on year to PLN 211.7 million. ETF turnover value increased by 87.5% year on year to PLN 26.5 million.
At the end of August 2020, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 94.9 billion, compared to PLN 91.7 billion at the end of August 2019. In August 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 16.0% year on year to PLN 202.6 million.
In August 2020, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 8.3 billion, compared to PLN 18.5 billion in August 2019, representing a 55.4% decrease year on year.
Total August 2020 electricity turnover volume was 15.2 TWh, representing a 28.6% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 7.6% year on year to 2.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 33.5% year on year to 12.4 TWh.
Total August 2020 natural gas turnover volume was 9.3 TWh, representing a 37.7% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 20.7% year on year to 1.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 39.3% year on year to 8.3 TWh.
Turnover volume of August 2020 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[2] was 2.1 TWh, representing a 35.0% increase year on year.
In August 2020, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased to 7.1 ktoe[3] compared to 70.7 ktoe in August 2019.
August 2020 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 20.9% year on year to 0.7 TWh.
At the end of August 2020, the market capitalisation of 389 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 489.7 billion (EUR 111.4 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 437 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 853.8 billion (EUR 194.2 billion).
The companies Pyramid Games (offering value PLN 3.41 million), Starward Industries (public offering value PLN 2.99 million), genXone (offering value PLN 7.35 million), and Polyslash (offering value PLN 2.1 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in August 2020.
In August 2020, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in August 2019.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe