Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – April 2020

- Increase of the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 71.4% YoY to PLN 23.5 billion in April 2020
- Increase of the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect by 1,176.6% YoY to PLN 1.1 billion in April 2020
- Increase of the volume of trade in index futures by 133.0% YoY to 521.2 thousand contracts in April 2020
- Increase of the volume of trade in single-stock futures by 131.3% YoY to 206.4 thousand contracts in April 2020
- Increase of the volume of trade in currency futures by 12.5% YoY to 97.1 thousand contracts in April 2020
- Increase of the volume of trade in options by 58.2% YoY to 23.2 thousand contracts in April 2020
- Increase of the total value of trade in structured products by 199.0% YoY to PLN 268.9 million in April 2020
- Increase of the total value of trade in ETFs by 812.5% YoY to PLN 100.2 million in April 2020
- Increase of the value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst by 12.6% to PLN 213.7 million in April 2020
- Increase of the total volume of trade in electricity by 35.3% to 24.6 TWh in April 2020
- Increase of the total volume of trade in gas by 23.7% YoY to 13.8 TWh in April 2020
The total value of trade in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 23.7 billion in April 2020, representing an increase of 69.4% year on year. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book increased by 71.4% year on year to PLN 23.5 billion in April 2020. The average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 1.176 billion in April 2020, an increase of 71.4% year on year. The WIG index stood at 46,117.00 points at the end of April 2020, representing a decrease of 23.3% year on year.
The total value of trade in equities on NewConnect increased by 1,002.0% year on year to PLN 1.101 billion in April 2020. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect increased by 1,176.6% year on year and stood at PLN 1.086 billion in April 2020.
The total volume of trade in derivatives was 847.8 thousand contracts in April 2020, representing an increase of 104.8% year on year. The volume of trade in index futures increased by 133.0% year on year to 521.2 thousand contracts. The volume of trade in single-stock futures increased by 131.3% year on year to 206.4 thousand contracts. The volume of trade in currency futures increased by 12.5% year on year to 97.1 thousand contracts. The volume of trade in options increased by 58.2% year on year to 23.2 thousand contracts.
The value of trade in structured products increased by 199.0% year on year to PLN 268.9 million in April 2020. The value of trade in ETFs increased by 812.5% year on year to PLN 100.2 million in April 2020.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 93.5 billion at the end of April 2020 compared to PLN 90.0 billion at the end of April 2019. The value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 12.6% year on year to PLN 213.7 million in April 2020.
The total value of trade in bonds on TBSP was PLN 18.4 billion in April 2020 compared to PLN 33.3 billion in April 2019, representing a decrease of 44.6% year on year.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 24.6 TWh in April 2020, representing an increase of 35.3% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity decreased by 3.3% year on year to 2.8 TWh. The volume of forward transactions increased by 42.6% year on year to 21.8 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 13.8 TWh in April 2020, representing an increase of 23.7% year on year. The volume of trade on the spot market decreased by 10.1% and stood at 2.1 TWh. The volume of trade on the forward market increased by 32.6% year on year and stood at 11.7 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[1] was 2.2 TWh in April 2020, representing a decrease of 63.7% year on year. However, the April figures of this business line are not comparable year on year due to discontinued trading in cogeneration certificates as of the end of June 2019.
The volume of trade in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 57.1% year on year to 16.4 ktoe[2] in April 2020.
The volume of trade in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 63.2% year on year to 2.0 TWh in April 2020.
The capitalisation of 397 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 439.4 billion (EUR 96.7 billion) at the end of April 2020.
The total capitalisation of 445 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 827.8 billion (EUR 182.3 billion) at the end of April 2020.
The company Games Operators with an offering of PLN 24.2 million was newly listed on the GPW Main Market in April 2020.
The company SimFabric with an offering worth PLN 0.6 million was newly listed on NewConnect in April 2020.
GPW held 20 trading sessions in April 2020, the same as in April 2019.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe