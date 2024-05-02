Investment Opportunities And A New Agri-Commodities Exchange At The 2024 BRVM Investment Days Roadshow

After its first two forays into wooing foreign investors in South Africa, New York and London in 2015 and 2018, the BRVM Investment Days roadshow is back in Johannesburg on Tuesday 7 May, promising two days of strategic dialogue on investment opportunities in West Africa, hosted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Fast becoming a fixture on the international investment agenda, the BRVM Investment Days provides not only a detailed deep-dive into the West African business and investment landscape but also rare opportunities to engage in meaningful discussion with high-level government officials and leading regional authorities.

This year, the BRVM delegation, led by BRVM CEO Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve and Chairman Dr Parfait Kouassi, will be joined by top WAEMU officials and executives from various finance and investment institutions. These include Mr Badanam Patoki, President of the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA), Mr Serge Ekué, President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and Mr Kouakou Hyppolite Konan, Head of the WAEMU Commission's Monetary Policy Monitoring Division. As Côte d’Ivoire is the guest country, attendees will hear from Mr Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Minister of Agriculture, and Adama Coulibaly, Minister of Finance and Budget, along with other high-level ministerial and government officials.

The first day, Tuesday 7 May, focuses on African agricultural commodities exchanges and the launch of Côte d’Ivoire’s BMPA-CI, currently in the last leg of its pilot phase. In the form of a workshop, it features panel discussions, talks and interactive sessions with sector experts, regulators and authorities. BMPA-CI is WAEMU's first Agricultural Commodities Exchange and will serve as the model for setting up the WAEMU Regional Agricultural Commodities Exchange, integrating all eight countries of the sub-region.

Day two delves into regional investment opportunities, offering valuable insight into the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) capital markets. Investor sessions will focus on the WAEMU economic perspective, market progress, and the business and investment outlook for the BRVM markets, with a focus on Côte d’Ivoire.

Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve will also use the opportunity to talk about the BRVM’s recent partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to strengthen collaboration on stock market capacity-building and facilitate access to green, social and sustainability (GSS) bonds in francophone West African countries, as well as access to climate finance and green investment.

The BMPA-CI is also a sponsor of this year’s Investment Days, along with other leading lights from the African capital, investment and media landscape, including West Africa’s Sonatel, Kaydan Asset Management, SA2IF, Capital Markets Africa, BRVM TV, Africa.com, CFA Society Africa and Capital Markets in Africa.