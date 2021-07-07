InvestEngine To Set A New Standard Of Long-Term Investing

- New research reveals concerning culture of investing from younger generation
- Innovative portfolio-first investing features including smart top-ups and one-click rebalancing
- Choice of 150+ expert-selected ETFs
- Commission-free dealing with NO account charges
- £50 welcome bonus for new customers
InvestEngine, online wealth manager, has announced the launch of its DIY platform that allows investors to build and manage their own investment portfolios for free*.
A sophisticated, yet easy-to-use platform, InvestEngine DIY gives investors the tools to set a new standard of long-term investing – addressing a crucial gap in the market not filled by existing stock-trading apps and services.
The platform helps investors to invest in line with the goals of their overall portfolio, rather than speculating on individual stocks. Allowing users to see the bigger picture of their investment plan and spread their investment risk more appropriately.
The launch follows the rise in investing since the start of the coronavirus crisis – with a new survey conducted by InvestEngine revealing that 40% of investors have invested more since the start of the pandemic.
The results show an emergence of a new community of younger investors, often exposed to a hype-based approach to investing centered around trading hot stocks, with less concern for diversification and risk.
According to the survey, 54% of 16–24-year-olds invest more frequently than they did 18 months ago. However, many cited concerning external factors, including media exposure and boredom as the top drivers for their increased investing. And when asked what they considered to be a good investment strategy for growing existing savings, only 18% of respondents acknowledged that diversifying their portfolio was a good tactic for better investing.
Andrey Dobrynin, Managing Director, InvestEngine, comments: “It’s exciting to see that people are increasingly realising that investing is no longer reserved for experts or the wealthy.
Yet, while many trading apps have helped to democratise investing, they have failed to fulfil the responsibility of educating investors on the importance of diversification and a considered approach to risk.
Our platform will continue to democratise investing, while also providing a blueprint for growing wealth. Allowing investors to build and manage their own diversified portfolio of ETFs while avoiding the temptations and risks associated with individual stock-picking.
We have included clever features such as smart top-ups and one-click rebalancing, to make it easier for investors to invest in line with their asset allocation strategy and set a new standard for long-term investing.”
And this is only the beginning — we’ll be adding an ISA and other new features in coming months to help bring further clarity, control and automation to investors’ portfolios.”
Your capital is at risk when investing.
*As with other commission free investment services, ETF costs apply