InvestEngine Hits Half A Billion AUM Milestone, As Demand For ETF Investing Continues To Grow

Investment platform InvestEngine has smashed through the £500 million AUM barrier, amidst continuing high demand for ETFs among retail investors.

The platform, which launched its DIY solution in 2021, brings easy, automated investing to new and experienced investors, offering commission-free investing in more than 620 ETFs from the likes of Vanguard, iShares, Invesco and JPMorgan

The company’s latest milestone follows its recent expansion into new product and service areas, including pensions and savings plans.

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) investment platform InvestEngine has today announced it has passed £500 million in assets under management (AUM), a 70% increase in assets in the past four months, as the company’s growth trajectory reaches new heights.

The success of the platform reflects the market opportunity presented by ETFs, a type of investment fund designed to track the performance of a financial index and can be traded like shares. ETFs offer wide choice and diversification, often holding hundreds of individual shares or bonds. PwC has forecast that global ETF AUM could grow to more than $20 trillion by 2026. *

The growth of ETFs as a diversified and low-risk form of investing, coupled with InvestEngine’s focus on providing unbeatable value on fees and trades, automated investing and the choice of over 620 ETFs has made it the platform of choice for tens of thousands of customers in the UK.

Launched in 2019, InvestEngine offers a range of products for both individuals and businesses, with stocks and shares ISAs, General Investment Accounts and Business accounts, with growth taking off with the launch of its fee-free DIY ISA. In the last year alone, the platform has more than doubled its customers to 50,000 and has saved these customers over £11 million in trading and account fees.

Earlier this year, InvestEngine expanded its offering to launch its self-invested personal pension (SIPP) account and help more people to take control of how they invest for their retirement. Meanwhile the launch of its Savings Plan feature last summer is helping customers to automate investing on a regular basis and better grow their long-term wealth.

Recently, it was given the top-rated product status by Times Money Mentor.

Andrey Dobrynin, Co-Founder and Managing Director, InvestEngine said: “Today’s milestone is a great moment for us. It underlines the growing demand from consumers to be able to invest better. We make investing easy, automated and affordable, overcoming all of the issues that investors previously faced, and based on the feedback we receive from customers it’s working.

“The benefits of ETFs are clear, and we’ve been working tirelessly to bring these benefits to experienced and new investors alike, providing features that enable people to take greater control of their investments.

“The recent launch of our pension product and new features like Savings Plans, coupled with our recent accolades as a top provider in the investment space, is a testament to what we’ve achieved in the last few years. I’m looking forward to the years ahead, as the ETF market continues to grow, and we work to help more people utilise them in increasing their long-term wealth.”

ETFs are a basket of securities that trade on an exchange and contain securities like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Investment funds like ETFs are considered a lower-risk investment because of the increased diversification and flexibility when compared with single-stock investing.

InvestEngine’s crowdfunding round last year raised over £1.9 million, significantly surpassing its £1.25 million target. The money raised has helped the company to move into new areas, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) and become the ETF distributor of choice for many of the world's leading ETF providers, including Invesco, JPMorgan and BlackRock..