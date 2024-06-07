Invest Hong Kong Signs MoU With Crypto Valley Association To Strengthen Fintech Ecosystems And Exchange

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Crypto Valley Association (CVA) of Zug in Switzerland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 6, 2024 to strengthen the mutual relationship and promote collaboration between Hong Kong and Switzerland’s fintech ecosystems at the 2024 Crypto Valley Conference.

The MoU ceremony was represented by the Global Head of Financial Services and Fintech at InvestHK, Mr King Leung, the Board Member of Crypto Valley Association, Mr Ilya Volkov and the Executive Director of Crypto Valley Association, Ms Nikoletta Csanyi. It aims to enhance the close supportive relationship between InvestHK and CVA, and boost cooperation between the fintech ecosystems of Hong Kong and Switzerland, in particular on blockchain and cryptographic technologies.

The MoU focuses on providing regular updates based on latest market information to support companies in Hong Kong and Switzerland in gaining a better understanding of fintech trends and developments. It also encourages interested companies, startups, and investors to develop their businesses within highlighted areas by providing relevant information and facilitating network building. Additionally, it supports and facilitates incoming business missions and investment promotion events that foster bilateral investment between the two economies.

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, “Hong Kong is well positioned as a value-adding super-connector to foster innovation and its commercialisation. InvestHK proactively supports businesses seeking to scale and succeed in Hong Kong and beyond. This MoU not only represents a new milestone in the collaboration between the fintech ecosystems of Hong Kong and Switzerland, but it also underscores the city's appeal as a premier destination for fintech and Web3 innovation. We look forward to facilitating the active development and integration of companies' technologies into the city's international financial services system.”

Ms Nikoletta Csanyi said “Innovation knows no boundaries, and through strategic partnerships like this one between InvestHK and the Crypto Valley Association, we are paving the way for a stronger, more interconnected global fintech ecosystem. This Memorandum of Understanding signifies our commitment to fostering collaboration, driving technological advancements, and creating opportunities for growth and innovation between our ecosystems. Together, we have the opportunity to shape the future of finance and propel Hong Kong and Switzerland to the forefront of fintech excellence.”