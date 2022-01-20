Invesco Digital Markets PLC Lists Bitcoin ETP At SIX Swiss Exchange

Today, SIX welcomes Invesco Digital Markets PLC as a new issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). With the Bitcoin ETP listed by Invesco, a total of 225 ETPs and Structured Products with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered for trading at SIX Swiss Exchange.
“Trading in passive products with cryptocurrency underlyings is enjoying growing popularity among institutional and private investors. Structured Products and ETPs offer a convenient and well established investment process to do so. Bitcoin is the most liquid cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization and we are proud to have more than 50 products on this cryptocurrency on our platform. SIX Swiss Exchange – as a World leader with a wide crypto product offering - also has listed products on an additional 16 cryptocurrencies. A warm welcome to Invesco Digital Markets plc joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange.
2021 was a record-breaking year for products with cryptocurrencies as underlyings on SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading turnover in these products passed the 8-billion mark for the first time and reached CHF 8.6 bn, which is more than seven times (+673%) the previous year's figure (CHF 1.1 bn). The number of transactions likewise reached more than seven times the previous year's figure: in total, 354,542 trades were carried out in crypto products, an increase of 634% compared to 2020 (48,300). 5 out of the top 10 crypto products by trading turnover 2021 are on Bitcoin. For the majority of this volume investors increasingly turn to collateralized ETPs. These numbers underline the strong position of SIX Swiss Exchange as the world’s leading regulated market place for products with cryptocurrencies as underlyings. SIX created a clear framework regarding crypto underlyings early on to meet the needs of issuers and investors. Rules and standards provide security and enable scaling.
Invesco is an ETF issuer at SIX Swiss Exchange since 2004, currently offering 96 ETFs and ranking among the top 5 ETF issuers at SIX Swiss Exchange in terms of trading turnover in 2021. Since 2010, Invesco further acts as an ETP issuer on SIX Swiss Exchange with 3 listings. Its new product offering rises the number of crypto ETP issuers at SIX Swiss Exchange to 9 and the number of crypto ETPs available to 108.
Invesco is one the world’s largest exchange traded fund (ETF) providers with over USD 500 bn. in ETF assets under management and offering over 130 ETFs, giving investors choice with both physical and synthetic ETFs. Over 70 ETF specialists in Europe focus on providing clients with products, educational and macroeconomic insights.
https://www.invesco.ch/en-ch/
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
Invesco Physical Bitcoin ETP
|USD
|XS2376095068
|Flow Traders