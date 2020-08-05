- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company supports Enterprises optimising their IT environment as AI momentum grows
- Survey reveals 75% of UK enterprises using AI, but infrastructure challenges persist
Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced new research findings, which reveal that three quarters of UK enterprises (75.0%) are actively leveraging or testing artificial intelligence (AI) today.
The Artificial Intelligence in Europe survey, which polled 500 IT decision makers in the UK, shows that enterprise roadmaps for AI deployment over the next two years are already quite concrete. Despite this, many enterprises are looking to ramp up their AI efforts, many lack the appropriate infrastructure to do so.
By 2022, 31.4% of UK enterprises intend to use AI for an initial application while a further 19.0% expect to use it in various fields. In addition, around one-third (30.6%) expect to be testing AI in their companies.
“As we continue to shift toward an increasingly digital society, the appetite for AI is growing,” says Patrick Lastennet, Director of Enterprise at Interxion.
“By automating processes, delivering new strategic insights, accelerating innovation and improving customer experiences, AI has started to revolutionise industries, and UK enterprises are starting to adopt it. As AI use becomes more pervasive, ensuring that the infrastructure is also evolving to properly support the applications will be crucial to future success.”
“To reap the full rewards of AI, organisations need to overcome the significant challenge of developing the powerful, connected, highly-performant infrastructure needed to support AI implementation at enterprise scale.
“Any successful project needs to help IT leaders manage shadow AI, scale their initiatives with power density and alleviate cost burdens, without slowing down the organisation’s AI roadmap,” adds Lastennet.
The survey also reveals that infrastructure requirements for implementing AI vary from one industry to another. However, it remains clear that for all enterprises, optimising infrastructure is critical. Decision makers are seeking solutions to ease the bottlenecks, such as incalculable costs, AI-optimised IT equipment and experienced personnel.
Interxion continues to expand across EMEA to help enterprises simplify connectivity challenges, implement AI projects, and advance their digital transformation strategies, with recent strategic land acquisitions in Frankfurt and Paris, along with Cloud House, the expansion of its highly connected Digital Docklands campus in London.
The consistent growth of Interxion’s EMEA footprint is empowering organisations in the region to deploy the high-performance, low-latency hybrid IT architectures they need to run AI workloads optimally. By providing access to specialist hardware from NVIDIA, more than 1,600 unique connectivity service providers, and hosting numerous cloud on-ramps, Interxion data centres provide an ideal environment in which to run enterprises’ AI implementations.