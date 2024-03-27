Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

International Business Company Boundless Limited: BaFin Warns Consumers About Website interactivecapital.org

Date 27/03/2024

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the services offered on the website interactivecapital.org. According to information available to BaFin, the operator International Business Company Boundless Limited is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

The operator provides an address supposedly located in Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, as its registered office.

Anyone providing financial and investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG).

 

Please be aware

BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt – BKA) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that consumers seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to identify fraud attempts at an early stage.

