Spectrum Markets Enhances Connectivity Through SIA Network Infrastructure

- Spectrum Markets and SIA clients can use SIAnet solutions to access the venue’s trading infrastructure and market data
- Partnership with SIA further strengthens Spectrum Markets’ ecosystem of best-in-class technology and infrastructure providers
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has entered into a partnership with SIA, now part of Nexi Group, to make it even easier for brokers and other financial institutions to connect to its services.
The strategic partnership agreement with SIA will enable Spectrum to connect members to its trading and market data systems with a one-stop European connectivity solution.
SIA’s approach is to consolidate international markets accesses – currently connecting 38 trading venues - through its high-speed, secure and low-latency SIAnet network infrastructure, reducing costs and complexity. SIAnet solutions are modular and scalable, and ready to meet clients’ business needs and their future developments.
SIA is already a partner of choice for many financial institutions in Italy where Spectrum is seeing strong interest in its services from the local trading community. Responding to this demand was a key driver for the deal and Spectrum Markets expects it to contribute to the momentum of its business in the months ahead.
“We built Spectrum Markets to give European retail investors a better way of trading securitised derivatives, and the brokers in particular are very enthusiastic about what we’re doing, so we want to make it as simple as possible for them to offer our solution to their clients, by working with best-in-class vendors to create a plug and play trading ecosystem that is incredibly easy to onboard,” explains Christophe Grosset, European Sales Director at Spectrum Markets.
“When it comes to connectivity, of course speed matters more than ever, but SIA’s technology is also a great fit for the specific demands of a modern, 24-hour, competitive exchange like Spectrum”.