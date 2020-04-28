Intercontinental Exchange to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and community, ICE’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual format only. The original date and time of the Annual Meeting, as well as the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, remain unchanged. Stockholders, however, will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
The details for the virtual meeting are:
Virtual Meeting Date: Friday, May 15, 2020
Virtual Meeting Time: 8:30 a.m. (EDT)
Virtual Meeting Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ICE2020
Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020, will be able to participate in the virtual meeting, vote shares electronically, and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting by using the instructions on the virtual meeting website. All stockholders will need their assigned 16-digit control number to vote or ask questions; the control number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or other previously-received notices. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.
Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual meeting, all stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance through www.proxyvote.com, toll-free phone number, or mail, as communicated in the previously-distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. While voting in advance is not necessary, it will ensure stockholder representation at the meeting. Stockholders may still vote during the virtual meeting. Stockholders will not receive a new proxy card reflecting the change to a virtual meeting.