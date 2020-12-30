Intercontinental Exchange Statement On The Passing Of Board Member Jean-Marc Forneri

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, issued statements from company leaders today mourning the loss of longtime board member Jean-Marc Forneri, who passed away on December 28, 2020.
“On behalf of his colleagues on the ICE Board of Directors, we are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of our dear friend Jean-Marc,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Jean-Marc was both a witness to, and participant in, the full span of our history, providing pivotal advice and leadership during his long service to our shareholders. We extend our sincere condolences to Jean-Marc’s family at this difficult time.”
Mr. Forneri had been a Director of ICE since 2002. In 2004, he founded and continued to serve as Senior Partner of Bucephale Finance, a boutique M&A firm specializing in large transactions for French corporations, international investors and private equity firms. Prior to founding Bucephale Finance, Mr. Forneri held senior leadership positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and served as a partner at Demachy Worms & Cie Finance, where he ran the group’s investment banking activities.
“A man of integrity, charm and intelligence, Jean-Marc’s vision and wisdom were integral in ICE's decision to participate in the emerging industry of electronic trading,” said Fred Salerno, ICE’s Lead Independent Director. “Our ICE family has lost an indelible part of our history with Jean-Marc's passing. We will always be grateful for his innumerable contributions over the years to our success and for his friendship that he shared so graciously with each of us.”
As a member of the ICE Board of Directors, Mr. Forneri also served on the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and its Risk Committee. Following Mr. Forneri’s passing, the Board is currently comprised of 13 members.