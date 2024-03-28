Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date For 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, March 21, 2024 are entitled to participate in, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will also be able to submit questions in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning on Friday, May 3, 2024. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, vote and submit questions, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the Company’s website at www.ir.theice.com in early April. A live audio webcast and replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.theice.com.