Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020

Date 30/07/2020

  • Second quarter revenues of $1.4 billion, +8% y/y
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95, +13% y/y
  • Adj. diluted EPS of $1.07, +14% y/y
  • Operating margin of 53%; Adj. operating margin of 59%
  • Operating income +10% y/y; Adj. operating income +8% y/y
  • Through June 30, 2020, returned $1.4B to stockholders
Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officersaid,
“We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by continued revenue growth and double digit earnings per share growth. Amidst an uncertain economic backdrop, our strong second quarter performance underscored the mission critical nature of both our markets and our data services. Above all, as we look to the second half, we are grateful to all of our customers for their continued business, partnership and trust.”

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listing services, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $523 million on $1.4 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.95. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $584 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.07. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: “In the first half, we built on our track record of consistent revenue growth, expense discipline and earnings per share growth. This performance enabled us to return over $1.4 billion of capital to our stockholders through dividends and our stock repurchase program. As we turn to the second half, we are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives and are investing to strengthen our foundation for continued growth in the future.”

Second Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

$ in millions

Net Revenue

Op Margin

Adj Op Margin

 

 

 

 

Data & Listings

$685

46%

53%

Trading & Clearing

$710

60%

64%

Consolidated

$1,395

53%

59%

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.4 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Data and listings revenues in the second quarter were $685 million and trading and clearing net revenues were $710 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $651 million for the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $575 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $744 million and the operating margin was 53%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $820 million and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

Data and Listings Segment Results

Second quarter data and listings revenues were $685 million, including data revenues of $574 million and listings revenues of $111 million. On a constant currency basis(1), segment revenues were up 3% with data revenues up 4% year-over-year. Data and listings operating expenses were $369 million and on an adjusted basis, were $319 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $316 million and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $366 million and the adjusted operating margin was 53%.

$ in millions

2Q20

2Q19

% Chg

Const Curr(1)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Pricing and Analytics

$282

$270

4%

5%

Exchange Data and Feeds

183

180

2%

2%

Desktops and Connectivity

109

103

6%

6%

Data Total

574

553

4%

4%

Listings

111

111

Segment Revenue

$685

$664

3%

3%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q19, 1.2851 and 1.1237, respectively.

Trading and Clearing Segment Results

Second quarter trading and clearing net revenues were $710 million, up 12% from one year ago. Trading and clearing operating expenses were $282 million and adjusted operating expenses were $256 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $428 million and the operating margin was 60%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $454 million and the adjusted operating margin was 64%.

$ in millions

2Q20

2Q19

% Chg

Revenue, net:

 

 

 

Energy

$276

$255

8%

Ags & metals

59

72

(18)%

Financials(1)

76

78

(3)%

Cash equities & equity options

101

74

37%

Fixed income & credit(2)

111

80

38%

OTC & other transaction(3)

13

12

14%

Other revenue(4)

74

63

17%

Segment Revenue

$710

$634

12%

(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(2) Fixed income and credit includes fixed income execution, CDS execution and clearing and ICE Mortgage Services.

(3) OTC & other transactions include physical energy.

(4) Other revenue includes interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
  • Energy futures and options revenue in the second quarter increased 8% year-over-year driven by a 14% increase in average daily volume (ADV), partially offset by a 5% decrease in rate per contract (RPC).
  • Ags and metals futures and options revenue in the second quarter decreased 18% year-over-year driven by an 18% decrease in ADV and partially offset by a 1% increase in RPC.
  • Financials futures and options revenue in the second quarter decreased 3% year-over-year reflecting a 13% decrease in ADV and partially offset by a 12% increase in RPC.
  • U.S. cash equities and equity options revenue in the second quarter increased 37% year-over-year reflecting a 61% increase in cash equities ADV and a 44% increase in equity options ADV.

 

ADV
(lots in thousands)

RPC

 

2Q20

% Chg

2Q20

% Chg

Energy

3,068

14%

$1.42

(5)%

Ags & metals

408

(18)%

$2.33

1%

Financials

2,069

(13)%

$0.58

12%

Interest Rates

1,628

(17)%

$0.37

3%

Other Financials

441

8%

$1.33

7%

Total Futures & Options

5,545

—%

$1.17

2%

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Equities (in millions)

2,782

61%

$0.046

—%

Equity Options

4,566

44%

$0.07

(39)%

The second quarter of 2020 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials, interest rates and cash equities and equity options. The second quarter of 2019 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials, interest rates and cash equities and equity options.

Other Matters

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 22%.
  • Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2020 was $1.4 billion and free cash flow was $1.1 billion.
  • Unrestricted cash was $880 million and outstanding debt was $8.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.
  • Through the second quarter of 2020, ICE repurchased $1.1 billion of its common stock and paid $330 million in dividends.

Financial Guidance

  • ICE's third quarter 2020 data revenues are expected to be in a range of $575 million to $580 million.
  • ICE's third quarter 2020 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $651 millionto $661 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $580 million to $590 million.
  • ICE's full year 2020 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.617 billionto $2.667 billion and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $2.320 billion to $2.370 billion.
  • ICE's third quarter 2020 non-operating expense(2) is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.
  • ICE's full year 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $350 million to $370 million.
  • ICE's third quarter 2020 GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in a range of 33% to 35% and adjusted effective tax rate(3) is expected to be in a range of 24% to 26%.
  • ICE's fourth quarter 2020 GAAP and adjusted effective tax rate(3) is expected to be in a range of 22% to 24%.
  • ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 542 million to 548 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2020 and 3Q20 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses also exclude acquisition-related success fees and accruals related to investigations and inquiries.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income.

(3) 3Q20 and 4Q20 adjusted effective tax rate reflects the tax impact of any pre-tax income adjustments and excludes deferred tax impacts primarily related to tax law changes.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, July 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2020 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 3663321 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2020 earnings has been scheduled for October 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: http://ir.theice.com/investors-and-media/supplemental-volume-info/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Revenues:

2020

2019

2020

2019

Transaction and clearing, net

$

2,571

 

$

1,769

 

$

1,207

 

$

907

 

Data services

1,138

 

1,099

 

574

 

553

 

Listings

223

 

222

 

111

 

111

 

Other revenues

149

 

127

 

74

 

63

 

Total revenues

4,081

 

3,217

 

1,966

 

1,634

 

Transaction-based expenses:

 

 

 

 

Section 31 fees

320

 

169

 

154

 

100

 

Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing

807

 

480

 

417

 

236

 

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

2,954

 

2,568

 

1,395

 

1,298

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

551

 

507

 

273

 

259

 

Professional services

63

 

62

 

34

 

29

 

Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs

14

 

1

 

2

 

1

 

Technology and communication

257

 

220

 

126

 

113

 

Rent and occupancy

40

 

35

 

19

 

18

 

Selling, general and administrative

89

 

83

 

40

 

41

 

Depreciation and amortization

314

 

315

 

157

 

157

 

Total operating expenses

1,328

 

1,223

 

651

 

618

 

Operating income

1,626

 

1,345

 

744

 

680

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

8

 

19

 

2

 

10

 

Interest expense

(156)

 

(142)

 

(84)

 

(71)

 

Other income, net

31

 

32

 

11

 

9

 

Other income (expense), net

(117)

 

(91)

 

(71)

 

(52)

 

Income before income tax expense

1,509

 

1,254

 

673

 

628

 

Income tax expense

323

 

284

 

145

 

150

 

Net income

$

1,186

 

$

970

 

$

528

 

$

478

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(13)

 

(14)

 

(5)

 

(6)

 

Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

$

1,173

 

$

956

 

$

523

 

$

472

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.14

 

$

1.69

 

$

0.96

 

$

0.84

 

Diluted

$

2.13

 

$

1.68

 

$

0.95

 

$

0.84

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

549

 

565

 

546

 

563

 

Diluted

552

 

568

 

549

 

566

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

As of

As of

 

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets:

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

880

 

$

841

 

Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

993

 

943

 

Customer accounts receivable, net

1,279

 

988

 

Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable

93,960

 

64,987

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

323

 

220

 

Total current assets

97,435

 

67,979

 

Property and equipment, net

1,510

 

1,536

 

Other non-current assets:

 

 

Goodwill

13,534

 

13,342

 

Other intangible assets, net

10,149

 

10,258

 

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

408

 

404

 

Other non-current assets

1,024

 

974

 

Total other non-current assets

25,115

 

24,978

 

Total assets

$

124,060

 

$

94,493

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

520

 

$

505

 

Section 31 fees payable

316

 

138

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

199

 

291

 

Deferred revenue

383

 

129

 

Short-term debt

705

 

2,569

 

Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable

93,960

 

64,987

 

Other current liabilities

110

 

197

 

Total current liabilities

96,193

 

68,816

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

Non-current deferred tax liability, net

2,317

 

2,314

 

Long-term debt

7,703

 

5,250

 

Accrued employee benefits

190

 

198

 

Non-current operating lease liability

274

 

281

 

Other non-current liabilities

294

 

270

 

Total non-current liabilities

10,778

 

8,313

 

Total liabilities

106,971

 

77,129

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

95

 

78

 

Equity:

 

 

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

6

 

6

 

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,050)

 

(3,879)

 

Additional paid-in capital

11,856

 

11,742

 

Retained earnings

10,462

 

9,629

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(321)

 

(243)

 

Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity

16,953

 

17,255

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

41

 

31

 

Total equity

16,994

 

17,286

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

124,060

 

$

94,493

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation  We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Trading and Clearing Segment

 

Data and Listings Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$1,593

$1,247

 

$1,361

$1,321

 

$2,954

$2,568

Operating expenses

592

477

 

736

746

 

1,328

1,223

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

51

46

 

90

109

 

141

155

Less: Acquisition-related success fee

10

— 

 

 

— 

 

— 

 

 

10

— 

 

Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries

— 

 

— 

 

 

5

— 

 

 

5

— 

 

Adjusted operating expenses

531

431

 

641

637

 

1,172

1,068

Operating income

1,001

770

 

625

575

 

1,626

1,345

Adjusted operating income

1,062

816

 

720

684

 

1,782

1,500

Operating margin

63 

%

62 

%

 

46 

%

44 

%

 

55 

%

52 

%

Adjusted operating margin

67 

%

65 

%

 

53 

%

52 

%

 

60 

%

58 

%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Trading and Clearing Segment

 

Data and Listings Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$710

$634

 

$685

$664

 

$1,395

$1,298

Total operating expenses

282

249

 

369

369

 

651

618

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

26

23

 

45

55

 

71

78

Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries

 

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

Adjusted total operating expenses

$256

$226

 

$319

$314

 

$575

$540

Operating income

$428

$385

 

$316

$295

 

$744

$680

Adjusted operating income

$454

$408

 

$366

$350

 

$820

$758

Operating margin

60

%

61

%

 

46

%

44

%

 

53

%

52

%

Adjusted operating margin

64

%

64

%

 

53

%

53

%

 

59

%

58

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1,173

 

$

956

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

141

 

155

 

Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes

14

 

 

Add: Acquisition-related success fee

10

 

 

Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries

5

 

 

Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes

2

 

 

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

(43)

 

(40)

 

Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

(10)

 

(13)

 

Add: Other tax adjustments

 

3

 

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

1,292

 

$

1,061

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE

$

2.13

 

$

1.68

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE

$

2.34

 

$

1.87

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income attributable to ICE

$

523

 

$

472

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

71

 

78

 

Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes

14

 

 

Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries

5

 

 

Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes

2

 

 

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

(22)

 

(20)

 

Add / (Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

(9)

 

4

 

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

584

 

$

534

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE

$

0.95

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE

$

1.07

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow Calculation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Cash flow from operations

$1,378

$1,382

Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs

(144)

(134)

Less: Section 31 fees, net

(178)

(63)

Free cash flow

$1,056

$1,185

 