Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020

- Second quarter revenues of $1.4 billion, +8% y/y
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95, +13% y/y
- Adj. diluted EPS of $1.07, +14% y/y
- Operating margin of 53%; Adj. operating margin of 59%
- Operating income +10% y/y; Adj. operating income +8% y/y
- Through June 30, 2020, returned $1.4B to stockholders
|Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,
“We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by continued revenue growth and double digit earnings per share growth. Amidst an uncertain economic backdrop, our strong second quarter performance underscored the mission critical nature of both our markets and our data services. Above all, as we look to the second half, we are grateful to all of our customers for their continued business, partnership and trust.”
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listing services, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $523 million on $1.4 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.95. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $584 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.07. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.
Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: “In the first half, we built on our track record of consistent revenue growth, expense discipline and earnings per share growth. This performance enabled us to return over $1.4 billion of capital to our stockholders through dividends and our stock repurchase program. As we turn to the second half, we are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives and are investing to strengthen our foundation for continued growth in the future.”
Second Quarter 2020 Business Highlights
|
$ in millions
|
Net Revenue
|
Op Margin
|
Adj Op Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Data & Listings
|
$685
|
46%
|
53%
|
Trading & Clearing
|
$710
|
60%
|
64%
|
Consolidated
|
$1,395
|
53%
|
59%
Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.4 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Data and listings revenues in the second quarter were $685 million and trading and clearing net revenues were $710 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $651 million for the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $575 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $744 million and the operating margin was 53%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $820 million and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
Data and Listings Segment Results
Second quarter data and listings revenues were $685 million, including data revenues of $574 million and listings revenues of $111 million. On a constant currency basis(1), segment revenues were up 3% with data revenues up 4% year-over-year. Data and listings operating expenses were $369 million and on an adjusted basis, were $319 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $316 million and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $366 million and the adjusted operating margin was 53%.
|
$ in millions
|
2Q20
|
2Q19
|
% Chg
|
Const Curr(1)
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing and Analytics
|
$282
|
$270
|
4%
|
5%
|
Exchange Data and Feeds
|
183
|
180
|
2%
|
2%
|
Desktops and Connectivity
|
109
|
103
|
6%
|
6%
|
Data Total
|
574
|
553
|
4%
|
4%
|
Listings
|
111
|
111
|
—
|
—
|
Segment Revenue
|
$685
|
$664
|
3%
|
3%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q19, 1.2851 and 1.1237, respectively.
Trading and Clearing Segment Results
Second quarter trading and clearing net revenues were $710 million, up 12% from one year ago. Trading and clearing operating expenses were $282 million and adjusted operating expenses were $256 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $428 million and the operating margin was 60%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $454 million and the adjusted operating margin was 64%.
|
$ in millions
|
2Q20
|
2Q19
|
% Chg
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$276
|
$255
|
8%
|
Ags & metals
|
59
|
72
|
(18)%
|
Financials(1)
|
76
|
78
|
(3)%
|
Cash equities & equity options
|
101
|
74
|
37%
|
Fixed income & credit(2)
|
111
|
80
|
38%
|
OTC & other transaction(3)
|
13
|
12
|
14%
|
Other revenue(4)
|
74
|
63
|
17%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$710
|
$634
|
12%
|
(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|
(2) Fixed income and credit includes fixed income execution, CDS execution and clearing and ICE Mortgage Services.
|
(3) OTC & other transactions include physical energy.
|
(4) Other revenue includes interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
- Energy futures and options revenue in the second quarter increased 8% year-over-year driven by a 14% increase in average daily volume (ADV), partially offset by a 5% decrease in rate per contract (RPC).
- Ags and metals futures and options revenue in the second quarter decreased 18% year-over-year driven by an 18% decrease in ADV and partially offset by a 1% increase in RPC.
- Financials futures and options revenue in the second quarter decreased 3% year-over-year reflecting a 13% decrease in ADV and partially offset by a 12% increase in RPC.
- U.S. cash equities and equity options revenue in the second quarter increased 37% year-over-year reflecting a 61% increase in cash equities ADV and a 44% increase in equity options ADV.
|
|
ADV
|
RPC
|
|
2Q20
|
% Chg
|
2Q20
|
% Chg
|
Energy
|
3,068
|
14%
|
$1.42
|
(5)%
|
Ags & metals
|
408
|
(18)%
|
$2.33
|
1%
|
Financials
|
2,069
|
(13)%
|
$0.58
|
12%
|
Interest Rates
|
1,628
|
(17)%
|
$0.37
|
3%
|
Other Financials
|
441
|
8%
|
$1.33
|
7%
|
Total Futures & Options
|
5,545
|
—%
|
$1.17
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Equities (in millions)
|
2,782
|
61%
|
$0.046
|
—%
|
Equity Options
|
4,566
|
44%
|
$0.07
|
(39)%
The second quarter of 2020 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials, interest rates and cash equities and equity options. The second quarter of 2019 included 63 trading days for commodities, other financials, interest rates and cash equities and equity options.
Other Matters
- The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 22%.
- Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2020 was $1.4 billion and free cash flow was $1.1 billion.
- Unrestricted cash was $880 million and outstanding debt was $8.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.
- Through the second quarter of 2020, ICE repurchased $1.1 billion of its common stock and paid $330 million in dividends.
Financial Guidance
- ICE's third quarter 2020 data revenues are expected to be in a range of $575 million to $580 million.
- ICE's third quarter 2020 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $651 millionto $661 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $580 million to $590 million.
- ICE's full year 2020 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.617 billionto $2.667 billion and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $2.320 billion to $2.370 billion.
- ICE's third quarter 2020 non-operating expense(2) is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.
- ICE's full year 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $350 million to $370 million.
- ICE's third quarter 2020 GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in a range of 33% to 35% and adjusted effective tax rate(3) is expected to be in a range of 24% to 26%.
- ICE's fourth quarter 2020 GAAP and adjusted effective tax rate(3) is expected to be in a range of 22% to 24%.
- ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 542 million to 548 million weighted average shares outstanding.
|
(1) 2020 and 3Q20 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses also exclude acquisition-related success fees and accruals related to investigations and inquiries.
|
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income.
|
(3) 3Q20 and 4Q20 adjusted effective tax rate reflects the tax impact of any pre-tax income adjustments and excludes deferred tax impacts primarily related to tax law changes.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, July 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2020 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 3663321 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the third quarter 2020 earnings has been scheduled for October 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: http://ir.theice.com/investors-and-media/supplemental-volume-info/default.aspx
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenues:
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Transaction and clearing, net
|
$
|
2,571
|
|
$
|
1,769
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
|
$
|
907
|
|
Data services
|
1,138
|
|
1,099
|
|
574
|
|
553
|
|
Listings
|
223
|
|
222
|
|
111
|
|
111
|
|
Other revenues
|
149
|
|
127
|
|
74
|
|
63
|
|
Total revenues
|
4,081
|
|
3,217
|
|
1,966
|
|
1,634
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
320
|
|
169
|
|
154
|
|
100
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
807
|
|
480
|
|
417
|
|
236
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
2,954
|
|
2,568
|
|
1,395
|
|
1,298
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
551
|
|
507
|
|
273
|
|
259
|
|
Professional services
|
63
|
|
62
|
|
34
|
|
29
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
14
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
Technology and communication
|
257
|
|
220
|
|
126
|
|
113
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
40
|
|
35
|
|
19
|
|
18
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
89
|
|
83
|
|
40
|
|
41
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
314
|
|
315
|
|
157
|
|
157
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,328
|
|
1,223
|
|
651
|
|
618
|
|
Operating income
|
1,626
|
|
1,345
|
|
744
|
|
680
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
8
|
|
19
|
|
2
|
|
10
|
|
Interest expense
|
(156)
|
|
(142)
|
|
(84)
|
|
(71)
|
|
Other income, net
|
31
|
|
32
|
|
11
|
|
9
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(117)
|
|
(91)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(52)
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
1,509
|
|
1,254
|
|
673
|
|
628
|
|
Income tax expense
|
323
|
|
284
|
|
145
|
|
150
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,186
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
$
|
528
|
|
$
|
478
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(13)
|
|
(14)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(6)
|
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
1,173
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
$
|
523
|
|
$
|
472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.14
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
549
|
|
565
|
|
546
|
|
563
|
|
Diluted
|
552
|
|
568
|
|
549
|
|
566
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
880
|
|
$
|
841
|
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
993
|
|
943
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
1,279
|
|
988
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable
|
93,960
|
|
64,987
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
323
|
|
220
|
|
Total current assets
|
97,435
|
|
67,979
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,510
|
|
1,536
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
13,534
|
|
13,342
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
10,149
|
|
10,258
|
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
408
|
|
404
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,024
|
|
974
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
25,115
|
|
24,978
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
124,060
|
|
$
|
94,493
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
520
|
|
$
|
505
|
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
316
|
|
138
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
199
|
|
291
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
383
|
|
129
|
|
Short-term debt
|
705
|
|
2,569
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable
|
93,960
|
|
64,987
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
110
|
|
197
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
96,193
|
|
68,816
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
2,317
|
|
2,314
|
|
Long-term debt
|
7,703
|
|
5,250
|
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
190
|
|
198
|
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
274
|
|
281
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
294
|
|
270
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
10,778
|
|
8,313
|
|
Total liabilities
|
106,971
|
|
77,129
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
95
|
|
78
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,050)
|
|
(3,879)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
11,856
|
|
11,742
|
|
Retained earnings
|
10,462
|
|
9,629
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(321)
|
|
(243)
|
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
16,953
|
|
17,255
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
41
|
|
31
|
|
Total equity
|
16,994
|
|
17,286
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
124,060
|
|
$
|
94,493
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Trading and Clearing Segment
|
|
Data and Listings Segment
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$1,593
|
$1,247
|
|
$1,361
|
$1,321
|
|
$2,954
|
$2,568
|
Operating expenses
|
592
|
477
|
|
736
|
746
|
|
1,328
|
1,223
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
51
|
46
|
|
90
|
109
|
|
141
|
155
|
Less: Acquisition-related success fee
|
10
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
—
|
|
Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
—
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
531
|
431
|
|
641
|
637
|
|
1,172
|
1,068
|
Operating income
|
1,001
|
770
|
|
625
|
575
|
|
1,626
|
1,345
|
Adjusted operating income
|
1,062
|
816
|
|
720
|
684
|
|
1,782
|
1,500
|
Operating margin
|
63
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
|
46
|
%
|
44
|
%
|
|
55
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
67
|
%
|
65
|
%
|
|
53
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
|
60
|
%
|
58
|
%
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Trading and Clearing Segment
|
|
Data and Listings Segment
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$710
|
$634
|
|
$685
|
$664
|
|
$1,395
|
$1,298
|
Total operating expenses
|
282
|
249
|
|
369
|
369
|
|
651
|
618
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
26
|
23
|
|
45
|
55
|
|
71
|
78
|
Less: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
—
|
|
Adjusted total operating expenses
|
$256
|
$226
|
|
$319
|
$314
|
|
$575
|
$540
|
Operating income
|
$428
|
$385
|
|
$316
|
$295
|
|
$744
|
$680
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$454
|
$408
|
|
$366
|
$350
|
|
$820
|
$758
|
Operating margin
|
60
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
|
46
|
%
|
44
|
%
|
|
53
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
64
|
%
|
64
|
%
|
|
53
|
%
|
53
|
%
|
|
59
|
%
|
58
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1,173
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
141
|
|
155
|
|
Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes
|
14
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Acquisition-related success fee
|
10
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
(43)
|
|
(40)
|
|
Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
Add: Other tax adjustments
|
—
|
|
3
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
1,292
|
|
$
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
2.34
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
523
|
|
$
|
472
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
71
|
|
78
|
|
Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes
|
14
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Accruals related to investigations and inquiries
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
(22)
|
|
(20)
|
|
Add / (Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
(9)
|
|
4
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
584
|
|
$
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$1,378
|
$1,382
|
Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
|
(144)
|
(134)
|
Less: Section 31 fees, net
|
(178)
|
(63)
|
Free cash flow
|
$1,056
|
$1,185