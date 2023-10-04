Intercontinental Exchange Reports September And Third Quarter 2023 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported September 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“The growth in volumes and open interest, particularly across oil and natural gas where TTF had a record third quarter, reflects the strength of our energy franchise, the leadership of ICE’s global energy benchmarks, and the success of Midland WTI becoming part of the Brent basket,” said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. “Our soft commodities markets are trading at strong levels as our customers manage the impact of El Nino on crop harvest assumptions and their changing risk exposure to sugar, cocoa and coffee.”

September highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 6% y/y; open interest (OI) up 4% y/y

Energy ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 14% y/y Total Oil ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 29% y/y Brent ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 18% y/y WTI ADV up 95% y/y; OI up 34% y/y, including record futures OI of 720k lots on September 12 Gasoil ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 54% y/y Other crude and refined products ADV up 67% y/y; OI up 36% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 12% y/y North American gas OI up 9% y/y TTF gas ADV up 118% y/y; OI up 52% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 17% y/y, including record OI of 4.8M lots on September 14 Sugar ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 31% y/y Cocoa ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 39% y/y Coffee ADV up 5% y/y

Record SONIA ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 31% y/y

Third quarter highlights include:

Total ADV up 8% y/y

Energy ADV up 30% y/y Total Oil ADV up 40% y/y Brent ADV up 33% y/y WTI ADV up 58% y/y Gasoil ADV up 47% y/y Other crude and refined products ADV up 63% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 15% y/y Record TTF gas ADV up 101% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 7% y/y Sugar ADV up 5% y/y Cocoa ADV up 13% y/y

SONIA ADV up 37% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 5% y/y

Other matters:

Pro-forma financials related to ICE's recent acquisition of Black Knight can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Pro-Formas Key Metrics spreadsheet.