Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics: Futures And Options Open Interest Up 8% Y/Y And Up 17% From Year-End 2018

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported October trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
October highlights include:
- Energy:
- Oil open interest (OI) up 4% y/y
- Record Brent OI of 5.2M lots reached on October 25, 2019; OI up 6% y/y
- Other crude & refined products OI up 13% y/y
- Total natural gas OI up 5% y/y
- European natural gas average daily volume (ADV) up 22% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
- Record NA basis market gas OI of 9.4M lots reached on October 1, 2019; OI up 4% y/y
- Agriculture & Metals
- Total ags & metals OI up 4% y/y
- Sugar OI up 4% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 18% y/y
- Equities & Interest Rates
- Total interest rate OI up 16% y/y
- Record Sterling OI of 19M lots reached on October 10, 2019
- MSCI OI up 4% y/y