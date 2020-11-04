Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics - Energy Open Interest +9% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported October 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
October Highlights include:
- Energy open interest (OI) up 9% y/y in October
- Gasoil OI up 3% y/y
- Other Oil OI up 2% y/y; October ADV up 42% y/y
- Heating oil OI up 24% y/y; ADV up 75% y/y
- RBOB gasoline OI up 23% y/y; ADV up 172% y/y
- Asia Refined products OI up 14%; ADV up 17% y/y
- North American natural gas OI up 17% y/y
- Henry Hub OI up 31% y/y
- European natural gas OI up 25% y/y; ADV up 34% y/y
- TTF OI up 35% y/y; ADV up 47% y/y
- Other Natural Gas OI up 43% y/y; ADV up 43% y/y
- Japan-Korea Marker OI up 34%; October ADV up 30% y/y
- Emissions / Environmentals OI up 4% y/y; ADV up 22% y/y
- Sugar OI up 3% y/y; ADV up 22% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 20% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 66% y/y