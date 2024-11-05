Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports October 2024 Statistics - Record Energy And Interest Rates ADV

Date 05/11/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported October 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

October highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 40% y/y; open interest (OI) up 20% y/y, including record futures OI of 50.1M lots on October 25
  • Record Energy ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
    • Total Oil ADV up 22% y/y; including record options of 435k lots; OI up 20% y/y, including record OI of 15.8M lots on October 25
      • Brent ADV up 16% y/y, including record options of 364k lots; OI up 16% y/y, including record options OI of 4.1M lots on October 25
      • WTI ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 64% y/y, including record OI of 1.3M lots on October 30
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 22% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.5M lots on October 25
      • North American Gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 18% y/y
      • TTF Gas ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 64% y/y, including record OI of 4.6M lots on October 24
      • Asia Gas ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 53% y/y, including record OI of 147k lots on October 14
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 31% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 86% y/y; OI up 25% y/y
    • Record total Interest Rates ADV up 102% y/y; OI up 31% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 80% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
      • Record SONIA ADV up 172% y/y; OI up 73% y/y
      • Gilts ADV up 49% y/y; OI up 98% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 3% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 12% y/y
