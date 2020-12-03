Intercontinental Exchange Reports November Statistics

- Energy Open Interest +9% y/y
- November Futures & Options ADV +7% y/y including Energy +9% y/y
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported November 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
November Highlights include:
- Total Futures Open Interest (OI) up 5% y/y, including record OI of 46.9 million contracts as of 11/30/2020
- Total Futures & Options ADV up 7% y/y in November
- Energy OI up 9% y/y in November; November ADV up 9% y/y
- Gasoil OI up 19% y/y
- Other Oil OI up 7% y/y; ADV up 61% y/y
- Heating oil OI up 56% y/y; ADV up 153% y/y
- RBOB gasoline OI up 46% y/y; ADV up 174% y/y
- Other Crude & Refined products OI up 6%; ADV up 16% y/y
- North American natural gas OI up 16% y/y
- Henry Hub OI up 27% y/y
- European natural gas OI up 14% y/y; ADV up 21% y/y
- TTF OI up 18% y/y; ADV up 29% y/y
- Other Natural Gas OI up 44% y/y; ADV up 46% y/y
- Japan-Korea Marker OI up 34%; ADV up 6% y/y
- Environmental OI up 8% y/y including record OI of 2.75 million contracts on 11/26/2020; ADV up 48% y/y
- Sugar OI up 4% y/y
- Equity Index OI up 2% y/y; ADV up 32% y/y
- SONIA OI up 45% y/y; ADV up 347% y/y
- SOFR OI up 18% y/y; ADV up 144% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 44% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 96% y/y
Updated Guidance:
- Due to the extension of regulatory guidance provided by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and National Bank of Belgium, which limits, among other things, dividend payments, Euroclear will not pay a dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result of this and other items, ICE now expects fourth quarter non-operating expense to be in the range of $90 million to $95 million.
- On December 11th, 2020, ICE expects to release historical financial information related to its new business segments. This information will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.theice.com/home/default.aspx