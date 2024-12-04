Intercontinental Exchange Reports November 2024 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported November 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
November highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 26% y/y; open interest (OI) up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 51.6M lots on November 25
- Total Energy ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 37.1M lots on November 25
- Total Oil ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.5M lots on November 28
- Brent OI up 16% y/y
- WTI ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 26% y/y, including record futures OI of 863k lots on November 25
- Gasoil ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 59% y/y
- Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 15% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.3M lots on November 28
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.7M lots on November 25
- North American Gas ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.6M on November 22
- Record TTF Gas ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 53% y/y, including record OI of 4.8M lots on November 25
- Asia Gas ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 43% y/y, including record OI of 149k lots on November 14
- Record Environmentals ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 5%y/y
- Coffee ADV up 5% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 20% y/y, OI up 16% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 19% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 49% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 48% y/y, including record futures of 1.8M lots; OI up 4% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 52% y/y; OI up 62% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.9M lots on November 29
- Gilts ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 83% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 24% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 30% y/y