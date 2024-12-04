Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports November 2024 Statistics

Date 04/12/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported November 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

November highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 26% y/y; open interest (OI) up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 51.6M lots on November 25
  • Total Energy ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 37.1M lots on November 25
    • Total Oil ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.5M lots on November 28
      • Brent OI up 16% y/y
      • WTI ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 26% y/y, including record futures OI of 863k lots on November 25
      • Gasoil ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 59% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 15% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.3M lots on November 28
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.7M lots on November 25
      • North American Gas ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.6M on November 22
      • Record TTF Gas ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 53% y/y, including record OI of 4.8M lots on November 25
      • Asia Gas ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 43% y/y, including record OI of 149k lots on November 14
    • Record Environmentals ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
  • Sugar ADV up 5%y/y
  • Coffee ADV up 5% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 20% y/y, OI up 16% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 19% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 49% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 48% y/y, including record futures of 1.8M lots; OI up 4% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 52% y/y; OI up 62% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.9M lots on November 29
      • Gilts ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 83% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 24% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 30% y/y
