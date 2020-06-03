Intercontinental Exchange Reports May Statistics - Total Open Interest +4% y/y, Energy Open Interest +19%y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported May 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Highlights include:
- Energy average daily volume (ADV) up 3% y/y; open interest (OI) up 19% y/y
- Total Oil OI up 10% y/y
- Brent OI up 12% y/y
- Other crude & refined products ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 19% y/y
- Heating oil ADV up 394% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- RBOB gas ADV up 182% y/y
- Record Total Natural Gas futures OI of 18.6M lots reached on May 22, 2020
- North American natural gas ADV up 51% y/y; Record U.S. Basis OI of 10.1M lots reached on May 1, 2020; Total May OI up 27% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 28% y/y; Record OI of 3.6M lots reached on May 26, 2020, including record TTF Gas OI of 3.1M lots; Total May OI up 49% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- Sugar OI up 3% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 43% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 34% y/y