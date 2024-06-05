Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2024 Statistics

Date 05/06/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported May 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

May highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 33% y/y; open interest (OI) up 24% y/y, including record OI of 96.5M lots on May 27
  • Energy ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 62.5M lots on May 23
    • Total Oil ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
      • Brent ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
      • Record WTI ADV up 83% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 44% y/y, including record options OI of 220k lots on May 31
      • Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 58% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.1M lots on May 30
        • Dubai ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
        • Murban ADV up 160% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record OI of 41.9M lots on May 23
      • North American Gas ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.3M lots on May 27
      • TTF Gas ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 69% y/y, including record OI of 4.6M lots on May 23
      • Asia Gas ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 55% y/y
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 67% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
  • Cocoa OI up 15% y/y
  • Coffee ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 9% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 70% y/y; OI up 158% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
      • Gilts ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 38% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 23% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y
