Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2024 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported May 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
May highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 33% y/y; open interest (OI) up 24% y/y, including record OI of 96.5M lots on May 27
- Energy ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 62.5M lots on May 23
- Total Oil ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
- Brent ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Record WTI ADV up 83% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 44% y/y, including record options OI of 220k lots on May 31
- Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 58% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.1M lots on May 30
- Dubai ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- Murban ADV up 160% y/y
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record OI of 41.9M lots on May 23
- North American Gas ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.3M lots on May 27
- TTF Gas ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 69% y/y, including record OI of 4.6M lots on May 23
- Asia Gas ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 55% y/y
- Total Environmentals ADV up 67% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
- Cocoa OI up 15% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 9% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 70% y/y; OI up 158% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 38% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 23% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y