Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported May 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
May highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 8% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 9% y/y including record OI of 84.7M lots on May 24
- Total Oil ADV up 6% y/y
- Brent ADV up 12% y/y
- WTI ADV up 24% y/y
- Gasoil OI up 25% y/y
- Other crude and refined products ADV up 5% y/y
- TTF gas ADV up 30% y/y; TTF futures OI up 21% y/y including record TTF futures OI of 1.9M lots on May 26
- JKM ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 9% y/y
- Environmentals ADV up 75% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 30% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 19% y/y
- Total Interest Rate ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
- Sterling OI up 58% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 45% y/y
- Gilt ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 34% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 130% y/y; OI up 469% y/y including record OI of 315k contracts on May 24
- FTSE ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- U.S. Equity Options ADV up 30% y/y