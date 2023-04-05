Intercontinental Exchange Reports March And First Quarter 2023 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported March 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“ICE has seen a strong performance from its commodity, energy and financial markets this year, witnessing volume activity in benchmarks that has not been seen for over a decade,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE. “Time and again during periods of stress and uncertainty, derivatives markets demonstrate their reliability to participants needing to manage their exposure to risk, with ICE offering deeply liquid markets across a multitude of asset classes and benchmarks.”

March highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 15% y/y

Energy ADV up 2% y/y; open interest (OI) up 8% y/y, including record OI of 49.0M lots on March 24 Total Natural Gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 13% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.2M lots on March 28 North American natural gas ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 17.5M lots on March 28

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 13% y/y Sugar ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 16% y/y Cocoa ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 697k lots Cotton ADV up 12% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 30% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 43% y/y Euribor ADV up 53% y/y, including record futures ADV of 1.8M lots; OI up 3% y/y SONIA ADV up 23% y/y FTSE ADV up 12% y/y

NYSE equity options ADV up 7% y/y

First quarter highlights include: