Intercontinental Exchange Reports June And Second Quarter 2023 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported June 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“ICE had a strong second quarter and first half as customers utilize our multi-currency platform of global benchmarks across commodities, energy and interest rates to manage their risk exposure,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE. “The growth this year of ICE’s flagship oil, natural gas, and soft commodity derivative markets, particularly Brent and TTF, show the crucial role these contracts play in reflecting global fundamentals to meet our customers’ hedging needs, underpinned by the strength and liquidity of our commercial customer base.”

June highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 5% y/y

Energy ADV up 26% y/y; open interest (OI) up 12% y/y, including record OI of 50.4M lots on June 23 Total Oil ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Brent ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Gasoil ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 50% y/y Other crude and refined products ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 10% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 15% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.8M lots on June 26 North American gas OI up 13% y/y Record TTF gas ADV up 128% y/y; OI up 38% y/y, including record options OI of 1.5M lots on June 23 Environmentals ADV up 32% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 19% y/y Sugar ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 22% y/y Record Cocoa ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 34% y/y, including record OI of 1.4M lots on June 29 Coffee ADV up 20% y/y

SONIA ADV up 27% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 13% y/y

Second quarter highlights include: