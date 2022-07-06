Intercontinental Exchange Reports June And Second Quarter 2022 Statistics - Second Quarter ADV Up 12% y/y - OI Up 3% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported June 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“The continued war in Ukraine sparked a reshaping of global energy flows in the second quarter of 2022, a process which will continue to present new risks and uncertainties for investors and consumers of energy,” said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. “Meanwhile rising inflation has created an interest rate environment vastly different to what investors have navigated in the years since the financial crisis. Our transparent, accessible futures markets continue to provide critical risk management tools for customers to manage and hedge these risks and uncertainties across asset classes.”

June highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 13% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 3% y/y

Brent ADV up 6% y/y

Total natural gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 8% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 15% y/y

TTF natural gas ADV up 9% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 10% y/y Sugar ADV up 10% y/y Cocoa ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 31% y/y Cotton ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 4% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 33% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 15% y/y Euribor ADV up 97% y/y; OI up 59% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 26% y/y MSCI ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 6% y/y FTSE ADV up 13% y/y

U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 16% y/y

Equity Options ADV up 6% y/y

Second quarter highlights include:

Total ADV up 12% y/y

Total Energy ADV up 3% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 37% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 49% y/y Power ADV up 22% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 2% y/y Sugar ADV up 3% y/y Cocoa ADV up 15% y/y Cotton ADV up 18% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 26% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 25% y/y Euribor ADV up 64% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 28% y/y MSCI ADV up 40% y/y FTSE ADV up 12% y/y

U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 17% y/y

Equity Options ADV up 25% y/y

Updated Guidance:

ICE now expects second quarter 2022 GAAP non-operating expense to be in the range of $150 million to $155 million. Adjusted non-operating expense(1) is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million.

(1) Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees, net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt, costs associated with re-financing existing debt and a gain from the sale of our stake in Euroclear.

Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.