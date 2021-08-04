Intercontinental Exchange Reports July 2021 Statistics - July ADV Up 33% y/y - OI Up 10% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE :ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported July 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
July highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 33% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 10% y/y including record futures OI of 48M lots on July 27
- Total Energy ADV up 23% y/y
- Total Oil ADV up 28% y/y
- Brent ADV up 43% y/y
- WTI ADV up 35% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
- Other crude and refined products ADV up 10% y/y
- Total natural gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- TTF gas ADV up 105% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- JKM ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Environmentals ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 20% y/y including record OI of 2.9M lots on July 27
- Ags & Metals ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Sugar OI up 5% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 39% y/y; record OI up 22% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Total Interest Rate ADV up 60% y/y; OI up 26% y/y
- Sterling ADV up 69% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Gilt ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 575% y/y; record OI up 938% y/y
- FTSE ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- U.S. Equity Options ADV up 36% y/y