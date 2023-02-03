Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2023 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported January 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
January highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 9% y/y
- Energy open interest (OI) up 5% y/y
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- North American natural gas ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
- TTF natural gas ADV up 4% y/y
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Total Ags & Metals ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 34% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 24% y/y
- Total Interest Rate ADV up 31% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 24% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 18% y/y
- Total Interest Rate ADV up 31% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 4% y/y