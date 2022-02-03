Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2022 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported January 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
January highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 4% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 6% y/y
- Total Energy ADV up 3% y/y; OI up 2% y/y
- Brent ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
- Heating Oil ADV up 16% y/y
- Other crude and refined products ADV up 7% y/y
- Total natural gas ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
- NA nat gas ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- TTF gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
- Power ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- Environmentals ADV up 17% y/y
- Coffee OI up 12% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 25% y/y
- Cotton OI up 15% y/y
- Total Interest Rate ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 71% y/y
- Gilt OI up 59% y/y
Note:
Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.