Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported January 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Highlights include:
- Energy OI up 4% y/y
- Henry Hub ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
- Record EU natural gas ADV up 14% y/y
- Record TTF natural gas ADV up 17% y/y including record ADV of more than 347,500 contracts on January 12
- Record JKM ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 42% including record OI of approximately 125,000 contracts on January 14
- Environmentals OI up 5% y/y
- Equities & Interest Rates
- Sterling OI up 5% y/y
- Record SONIA ADV up 291%; OI up 142% y/y
- SOFR ADV up 130% y/y; OI up 81% y/y
- FTSE ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 67% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 108% y/y