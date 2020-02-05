Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2020 Statistics - ADV +27% y/y, OI +11% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported January 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Highlights include:
- Average daily volume (ADV) up 27% y/y; record total futures open interest (OI) of 45.8M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total January OI up 11% y/y
- Energy:
- Record total energy ADV up 29% y/y; record energy futures OI of 29.9M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total energy OI up 12% y/y
- Record oil ADV up 41% y/y; record oil futures OI of 8.7M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total oil OI up 9% y/y
- Brent ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
- Record gasoil ADV up 52% y/y
- Record other crude & refined products ADV up 33% y/y; record OI of 5.8M lots reached on January 30, 2020; OI up 14% y/y
- Record heating oil ADV up 538% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
- Record European natural gas ADV up 117% y/y; record OI of 3.3M lots reached on January 24, 2020; OI up 60% y/y
- Agriculture & Metals
- Ags & metals ADV up 30% y/y; record OI of 4.6M lots, up 14% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 44% y/y; record sugar futures OI of 1.3M lots; total sugar OI up 21% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 12% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 18% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 30% y/y
- Equities & Interest Rates
- Sterling ADV up 72% y/y; record Sterling futures OI of 4.6M lots reached on January 30, 2020; total Sterling OI up 36% y/y
- Gilts up 8% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
- Record digital asset ADV of 3,316 lots; record digital asset OI of 1,356 lots