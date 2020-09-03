Intercontinental Exchange Reports August Statistics - Energy Open Interest Up 13% y/y Including A 26% Increase In Global Natural Gas

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported August 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Highlights include:
- Energy open interest (OI) up 13% y/y
- Other crude & refined products OI up 7% y/y
- Heating oil average daily volume (ADV) up 168% y/y; OI up 70% y/y
- RBOB gasoline ADV up 283% y/y
- North American natural gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 24% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 37% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 10% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 55% y/y