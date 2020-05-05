Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported April 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
Highlights include:
- Energy ADV up 45% y/y; record energy OI of 46.6M lots reached on April 24, 2020; April OI up 24% y/y
- Oil ADV up 37% y/y; record OI of 15.7M lots reached on April 24, 2020; April OI up 22% y/y
- Brent ADV up 32% y/y; record OI of 6.2M lots reached on April 24, 2020; April OI up 26% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 27% y/y
- Other crude & refined products ADV up 41% y/y; record OI of 7.2M lots reached on April 28, 2020; April OI up 31% y/y
- Heating oil ADV up 429% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- North American natural gas ADV up 85% y/y; record futures OI of 16.2M lots reached on April 27, 2020; total April OI up 27% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 48% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 9% y/y
- Sugar OI up 20% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 39% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 67% y/y
- FTSE ADV up 11% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 70% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 13% y/y