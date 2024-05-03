Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports April 2024 Statistics

Date 03/05/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported April 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

April highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 36% y/y; open interest (OI) up 23% y/y, including record OI of 94.0M lots on April 24
  • Energy ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 62.0M lots on April 24
    • Total Oil ADV up 32% y/y, including record options of 309k lots; OI up 22% y/y
      • Brent ADV up 21% y/y, including record options of 274k lots; OI up 13% y/y, including record options OI of 3.5M lots on April 24
      • WTI ADV up 60% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 50% y/y, including record options OI of 194k lots on April 30
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
        • Dubai ADV up 33% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
        • Record Murban ADV up 183% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record OI of 41.3M lots on April 24
      • North American Gas ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record futures OI of 18.9M lots on April 24
      • Record TTF Gas ADV up 77% y/y; OI up 90% y/y, including record OI of 4.5M lots on April 25
      • Asia Gas ADV up 96% y/y; OI up 50% y/y
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 73% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
  • Cocoa OI up 15% y/y
  • Coffee ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 31% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 60% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 68% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
      • Record SONIA ADV up 144% y/y; OI up over 200% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 5% y/y
      • Gilts ADV up 50% y/y; OI up 38% y/y
  • Equity Indices ADV up 8% y/y
    • FTSE ADV up 18% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 14% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 25% y/y
