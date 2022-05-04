Intercontinental Exchange Reports April 2022 Statistics - ADV Up 16% y/y - OI Up 6% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported April 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

April highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 16% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 6% y/y

Total Energy ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 7% y/y including record OI of 46.7M lots on April 25 Total natural gas ADV up 83% y/y; OI up 18% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 114% y/y; OI up 26% y/y including record futures OI of 16.9M lots on April 26 Power ADV up 57% y/y; OI up 6% y/y

Cotton ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 6% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 6% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 8% y/y Euribor ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 50% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 30% y/y MSCI ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 7% y/y FTSE ADV up 8% y/y

Equity Options ADV up 35% y/y

U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 16% y/y

Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.