Intercontinental Exchange Reports April 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today reported April 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
April highlights include:
- Total open interest (OI) up 7% y/y and up 15% compared to 4Q20
- Total Oil OI up 11% vs. 4Q20
- Brent OI up 7% vs. 4Q20
- Other crude and refined products OI up 12% vs. 4Q20
- TTF gas average daily volume (ADV) up 24% y/y
- JKM ADV up 46% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
- Environmentals OI up 8% y/y and up 25% vs. 4Q20
- Ags and metals ADV up 6% y/y
- Total Interest Rate OI up 33% y/y and up 34% vs. 4Q20
- Sterling ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 67% y/y and up 24% vs. 4Q20
- Gilt ADV up 28% y/y; OI up 56% y/y and up 48% vs. 4Q20
- SONIA ADV up 58% y/y; Record OI of 276k contracts up 394% y/y
- U.S. Equity Options ADV up 68% y/y