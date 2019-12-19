Intercontinental Exchange Reaches Open Interest Records In Brent Crude Oil Futures And TTF Natural Gas

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record open interest of 2.71 million contracts in Brent Crude Oil futures and 2.21 million contracts in TTF futures and options. As of December 17, and on a year-over-year basis, Brent Crude Oil futures open interest is up 22% versus the prior year, while open interest across TTF futures and options is up 73%.
“With energy markets continuing to evolve and supply/demand fundamentals constantly changing, our deep and liquid oil and natural gas markets provide a valuable resource for customers seeking efficient price discovery and risk management,” said Stuart Williams, President of ICE Futures Europe.
With over two thirds of internationally traded crude oil pricing against the Brent complex, Brent Crude Oil acts as the cornerstone of ICE’s leading Global Oil complex and the foundation for over 600 related oil products including locational and refined spreads across 47 geographies. With ADV up 103% year to date, TTF is becoming increasingly internationalized and embedded across financial markets, cementing its status as a global benchmark for natural gas.
As the world’s leading energy marketplace, ICE offers benchmark futures and options contracts across global markets, including oil (Brent, WTI and Platts Dubai), refined products (ICE Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline and NY Harbor ULSD), natural gas (Henry Hub, TTF, NBP and JKM LNG), power and emissions.