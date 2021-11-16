Intercontinental Exchange Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today released the company’s sixth annual Corporate Responsibility Report.
The report summarizes environmental, social and governance (ESG) highlights from 2020 and provides an update on the range of ICE’s ESG policies and metrics. This report also marks the first time that ICE worked with a third-party consultant to conduct a formal materiality analysis and solicited feedback from the company’s employees, customers, investors, suppliers, and communities to better understand what they view as ICE’s substantive ESG risks and opportunities.
“ICE’s commitment to corporate responsibility underpins the work we do across our businesses,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, Chairman and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange. “While the way we approach, manage and engage with our stakeholders on ESG matters has evolved since our founding over two decades ago, we remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and providing our customers with solutions and products to manage their risks and opportunities.”
Highlights of this year’s report include:
- ICE supplemented its reporting with three additional sustainability disclosures, including the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the exchange sector, Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) aligned reporting, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
- ICE published its greenhouse gas emissions, including full Scope 1 and 2 emissions. It also began reporting Scope 3 emissions. With this baseline established, ICE intends to work actively to set reduction targets and share its plans publicly next year. ICE continues to purchase verified carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates for all emissions it can credibly calculate.
- ICE introduced new diversity disclosures for its employees and board members.
- ICE’s exchange products offer markets price discovery and transparency in creating a price for carbon across its environmentals complex.
- ICE introduced its ESG reference data and expanded its municipal bond climate risk data, which provides detailed ESG attributes and indicators for thousands of publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Europe and risk data through geospatial climate, economic and demographic data for municipalities and securities, respectively.
- The NYSE continues to provide listed companies with best practices for sustainability reporting and navigating ESG disclosure, including publication of NYSE ESG reporting guidance and provision of a platform containing as-reported ESG data for companies to benchmark their disclosures versus peers.
- The NYSE Board Advisory Council grew its pool of CEO-vetted, board-ready candidates for management teams by 79%.
The 2021 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report and more information about ICE’s approach to sustainability can be found by visiting: https://www.ice.com/about/corporate-responsibility.