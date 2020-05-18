Intercontinental Exchange Prices $2,500,000,000 In Senior Notes And Issues Notice Of Redemption Of 2.75% Senior Notes Due 2020

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $2.5 billion in new senior notes.
The senior notes comprise $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Notes” and, together with the 2030 Notes, the “Notes”). The offering is being made under a shelf registration statement and is expected to close on May 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
ICE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.75% Senior Notes due in December 2020 (the “2020 Senior Notes”) and to pay down a portion of its commercial paper outstanding. Following the pricing of the Notes, ICE delivered a notice of redemption of the 2020 Senior Notes to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the indenture governing the 2020 Senior Notes, which will be delivered to the holders of the 2020 Senior Notes on May 26, 2020. The 2020 Senior Notes will be redeemed on June 25, 2020 in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2020 Senior Notes.
The joint book-running managers for the Notes are BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The senior co-managers for the Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the Notes are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
