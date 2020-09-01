Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that Ben Jackson, President, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Monday, September 14 at 10:05 am ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.
Intercontinental Exchange President Ben Jackson To Present At The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference On September 14
