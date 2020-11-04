Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholder Related To Ellie Mae Acquisition

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Cyprus Parent, LP, an entity controlled by Thoma Bravo and formerly known as Ellie Mae Parent, LP (the “selling stockholder”), intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 9,180,569 shares of ICE’s common stock pursuant to ICE’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares being offered were originally issued to the selling stockholder in connection with the acquisition of Ellie Mae, Inc., which ICE completed on September 4, 2020.
ICE is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from this offering.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as the underwriter for the offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ICE has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and will file a final prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at: www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.