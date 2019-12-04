Intercontinental Exchange Congratulates Longtime Company Executive Kelly Loeffler On Her Appointment To The United States Senate

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, congratulates longtime executive Kelly L. Loeffler on her announced appointment to the United States Senate to fill the seat of Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is retiring at the end of 2019.
Loeffler played a key role at each stage of the growth of Intercontinental Exchange since joining the firm in 2002. From ICE’s roots as a startup to its place among the Fortune 500, Loeffler, a member of the Executive Management Committee of Intercontinental Exchange, oversaw all aspects of the company’s investor relations, marketing and communications functions until 2018. She then became Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt, a startup company that is majority-owned by ICE focused on trading, storage and application of digital currencies in payments platforms. Loeffler will relinquish this post before being sworn in as the next United States Senator from Georgia, with Bakkt’s senior management team continuing to work closely with the ICE senior management team, building on the innovations and progress achieved in the past year.
“We are grateful to Kelly for her many contributions to Intercontinental Exchange spanning seventeen years and will miss her wisdom and counsel on the executive team and leadership of Bakkt,” said company spokesman Josh King. “Intercontinental Exchange has a proud tradition of service to the community, and we applaud Kelly’s sense of duty to step forward to serve her country and represent the people of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.”
Loeffler received her Masters of Business Administration from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and DePaul University and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has served on the Board of Directors of Georgia Power, Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation, and the Georgia Research Alliance, among other roles.