Intercontinental Exchange Commits $10 Million To Support COVID-19 Response Efforts Around The World

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the names of a number of the organizations receiving grants as part of the company’s previously announced $10 million commitment to those on the front line bringing relief to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions represent much-needed financial support in each of the 35 cities around the world where ICE has offices.
ICE is making 41 separate donations as part of its overall $10 million grant. ICE’s largest office locations include Atlanta, the Boston area, Chicago, London, New York City, and Hyderabad, India. In these cities, some of the organizations receiving financial support include the Atlanta Partners for Education, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the Boston Foundation, the Greater Chicagoland Food Depository, the National Emergencies Trust in the United Kingdom, the New York Community Trust, the NYPD Foundation, and Telangana CM Relief in India.
“In every city where our ICE employees live and work, we have witnessed among our friends and neighbors extraordinary need, but also extraordinary sacrifice, generosity, and teamwork to bring aid and assistance to those in distress during this pandemic,” said Brookly McLaughlin, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability for Intercontinental Exchange. “We stand in admiration and gratitude to those who work on the front lines every day, at great risk to themselves, and are humbled to offer these grants which will help to expand critical response efforts as we continue to work together to address the impact of COVID-19.”
Almost all of the grants have now been distributed, or are being processed, each furthering the capacity of organizations to help communities affected by the pandemic. The funds will be used to strengthen local response, provide food, and support the needs of communities in the U.S. and internationally.