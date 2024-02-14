Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Warren Gardiner To Present At The UBS Financial Services Conference On February 28

Date 14/02/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Warren Gardiner, ICE’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 28 at 12:10 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.

