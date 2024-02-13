Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Warren Gardiner To Present At The Bank Of America Financial Services Conference On February 21

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Warren Gardiner, ICE’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 21 at 12:50 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.