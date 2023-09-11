Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Warren Gardiner To Present At The J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference On September 19

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Warren Gardiner, ICE’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.