Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill To Present At The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference On March 3, 2021

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Scott Hill, ICE’s Chief Financial Officer, plans to present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 3 at 11:40 a.m. EST. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the Investors section of ICE’s website at www.theice.com.