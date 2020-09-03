Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that Scott Hill, Intercontinental Exchange CFO, and Joe Tyrrell, Ellie Mae COO, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 11:15 am ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.
Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill And Ellie Mae Chief Operating Officer Joe Tyrrell To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference On September 15
Date 03/09/2020