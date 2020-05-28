Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference On June 4
